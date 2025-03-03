Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,787 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $26,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

