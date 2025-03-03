Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 3,329 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Financial Council LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 650.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 223,779 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 183,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

