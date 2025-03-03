Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 298 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,530,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,694 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.39.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $628,864.60. The trade was a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Inge G. Thulin bought 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,837.25. The trade was a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

