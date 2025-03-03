Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 4,558 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,245,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,909,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,412,000 after acquiring an additional 261,806 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,063,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 213,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,321.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 477,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

