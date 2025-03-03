Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
MIELY stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.
About Mitsubishi Electric
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Electric
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These S&P 500 Stocks Have Low P/E Ratios — Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.