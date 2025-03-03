Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,965,100 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 31st total of 12,742,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 733.2 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Featured Stories

