Mizuho Boosts Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $82.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Solventum by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,624,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 29.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
