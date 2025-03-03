MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.20 and last traded at $91.03, with a volume of 77781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in MKS Instruments by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.