Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $542,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 8,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $98.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

