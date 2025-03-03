Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $273.71 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.36.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

