Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 462.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 14,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $158.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

