Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.92 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,999,000 after acquiring an additional 548,728 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,884,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12,397.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 243,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,744,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,476,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.54 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

