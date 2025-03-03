Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 24.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $398.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,977.21. This represents a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $343.90 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.