Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,501 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sysco by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,719,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,666,000 after buying an additional 933,327 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after buying an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,722,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SYY opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

