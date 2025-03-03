Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Up 133.5% in February

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the January 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Momentus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. Momentus has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

Get Momentus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Momentus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 165,960.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Momentus worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.