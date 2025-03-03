Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Monster Beverage
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Monster Beverage Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.65 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monster Beverage
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.