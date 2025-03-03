Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Down 16.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) dropped 16.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). Approximately 8,720,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.23).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.56. The company has a market capitalization of £605.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

