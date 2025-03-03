Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Down 16.2% – What’s Next?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). Approximately 8,720,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.23).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGAM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance
Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- What is a Dividend King?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.