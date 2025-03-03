Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,720,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.23).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.56. The company has a market cap of £606.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

