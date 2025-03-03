Morgan Stanley Cuts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 545,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.94. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

