Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MSDL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 103,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

