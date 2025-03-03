Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of MSDL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 103,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $24.18.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
