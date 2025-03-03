Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Price

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.94. 215,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Lear has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lear by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Lear by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lear by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

