Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $387.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $316.85 on Monday. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $281.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.31. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,142,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. The trade was a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,620,537. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 93.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 14.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

