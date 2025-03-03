Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 184054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 387.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mplx by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 280,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

