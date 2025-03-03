Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.8 %

COOP stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

Insider Activity

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,700,996.29. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.