Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BK opened at $88.86 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

