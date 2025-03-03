Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,352,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Reliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Reliance by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.17.

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $297.36 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.98 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

