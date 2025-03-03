Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GD opened at $252.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.87 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

