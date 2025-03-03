Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 163,774 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 165.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

