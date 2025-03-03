Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 21,487 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,487 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $57,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 109,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 54,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $104.03 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.