Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,459 shares of company stock worth $10,052,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.