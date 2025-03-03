Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,655,000 after acquiring an additional 403,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,103.38. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.