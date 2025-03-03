Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,122 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in US Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in US Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

