Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $7.86 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.