Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – March 1st

OSI Systems, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are equity investments in companies that develop or utilize nanotechnology—the manipulation of matter at the molecular or atomic scale—to create innovative products and solutions. These stocks offer exposure to industries such as electronics, healthcare, and energy where advances in nanoscale engineering are expected to drive significant technological breakthroughs and market growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.21. The company had a trading volume of 269,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 75,268,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.84. 25,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $332.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $90.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 60,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $37.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. 27,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNNW

Featured Articles