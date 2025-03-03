National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball Acquires 1,000 Shares

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,415. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

National Bankshares stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.60. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $35.00.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Bankshares had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 132,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

