National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball Acquires 1,000 Shares

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,415. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
National Bankshares Stock Performance
National Bankshares stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.60. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $35.00.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Bankshares had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKSH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 132,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Bankshares
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Stock Average Calculator
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.