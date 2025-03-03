National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 20727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

