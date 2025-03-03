Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in February

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nedbank Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. 10,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,938. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.