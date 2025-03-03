Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.36.

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $129.42. 182,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

