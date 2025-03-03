Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. Sells 16,118 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,509. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52. The company has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

