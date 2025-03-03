Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 24.7% – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was up 24.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 1,003,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,233,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$195.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

