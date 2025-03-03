Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 15.1% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.68. 785,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,227,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$195.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

