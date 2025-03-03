Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $980.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $947.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $833.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,017 shares of company stock worth $246,653,898. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.