Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $993.77 and last traded at $982.99. 1,008,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,293,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $980.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $947.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $833.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,017 shares of company stock valued at $246,653,898 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $355,076,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

