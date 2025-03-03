New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, Zacks reports. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 9.6 %

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,897,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,395. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

