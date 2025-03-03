New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

EL opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

