New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $161.19 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $127,904. This trade represents a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,942. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

