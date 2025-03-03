New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

