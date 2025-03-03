New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,857 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.3 %

LVS opened at $44.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

