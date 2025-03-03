New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,310,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 217.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $515.60 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.76 and its 200-day moving average is $464.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,272,663.75. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total value of $2,555,222.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,769,732.49. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

